Oklahomans prepare for winter during cold snap

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As cold temperatures continue across the state, it’s always a good idea to start preparing for the bitter winter months.

It’s important to bundle up during the cold snap, but experts say you should also make sure that your house is prepared for any freezing temperatures in order to avoid emergencies.

Always try to protect your pipes by leaving faucets dripping, and make sure that water is drained from outdoor faucets and sprinkler systems.

Also, seal any windows and doors to keep the cold air out of your home.

In case of emergency, it’s always a good idea to stock up on cold-weather essentials.

By now, you’ve probably already turned on your heater in order to keep your home warm. To get the most out of your heating system, make sure furniture isn’t blocking any vents so the warm air can circulate throughout your home.

