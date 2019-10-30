× One in custody after break-in at Spencer medical marijuana dispensary

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – One person was taken into custody and another is on the run after allegedly burglarizing a medical marijuana dispensary in Spencer.

Police tell News 4 that two people broke into Smokie Okies around 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the two suspects grabbed some marijuana and fled the scene.

However, they didn’t make it very far, crashing about a mile away.

Officials arrested one person, but the second was able to escape.