OU’s iconic Sooner Schooner repaired after crash

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – After the iconic Sooner Schooner took a tumble during a recent game, officials with the University of Oklahoma announced that the Schooner will soon stand again.

The Sooner Schooner is a longstanding tradition in which a wagon races onto the field pulled by two horses and carrying OU students after the team scores a touchdown.

During the West Virginia game, the Schooner fell over and threw members of the OU Spirit Squad to the turf.

After the accident, OU officials announced that the Schooner would be repaired.

“We will repair the damaged Schooner and its future use will be for static display. It is possible that it will be back at a game this season, but it will not run. We also are in the process of having a new Schooner constructed. There is no timetable yet for when it will be ready. The new Schooner will return to all of its traditional roles, including running on the field,” said Kenny Mossman, senior associate athletic director for OU.

This week, OU Athletics posted several photos of the newly repaired Schooner.