Police: Glow sticks could help keep kids safe during Halloween trick-or-treating

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In about 36 hours, children across the state will head out in their Halloween costumes in order to earn as much candy as they can.

To help keep trick-or-treating safe for everyone, Rainbow Fleet and the Edmond Police Department are offering a few tips just in time for Halloween.

Rainbow Fleet and the Edmond Police Department encourage parents to accompany children of all ages while trick-or-treating and ensure their visibility using glow sticks, reflective tape or flashlights.

Sgt. Bervis Littles, with the Edmond Police Department, says something as simple as a glow stick necklace or bracelet can be a big help to drivers, especially in dark neighborhoods.

Parents are also encouraged to inspect candy for abnormalities and allergens. Also, when selecting costumes and costume makeup, ensure costumes do not impede sight and mobility.

Experts stress that parents should also set ground rules for their children before trick-or-treating. Children should only approach homes with porch lights and never go inside a home for a treat.

Predetermining a well-lit route and ensuring reliable communication channels are other important ways to increase trick-or-treat safety.

