Police: Two Tulsa football players arrested after marijuana, gun found in dorm room

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – Authorities say two University of Tulsa football players are in hot water after being arrested early Wednesday morning.

Officials say they were called to the University of Tulsa after security guards smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from a dorm room.

According to KJRH, Tulsa police obtained a search warrant and found 253 grams of marijuana, three airsoft guns, and a 9mm rifle in the dorm room.

Police arrested 19-year-old Korey King and 18-year-old Lazarus May on complaints of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Both King and May are freshman football players for the University of Tulsa.

King is listed as a wide receiver, while May is listed as a defensive end.