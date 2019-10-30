KFOR interactive radar
Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings

Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for home invasion, car thefts suspect

Posted 11:39 am, October 30, 2019, by

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a suspect in several car thefts and a home invasion who evaded police overnight.

Officials say Phillip Wimmer was last seen sometime Tuesday night running into the woods near EW 1120 and Hwy 99.

Wimmer was being chased by Prague PD when he ditched the stolen car and fled on foot.

If you see Wimmer or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.