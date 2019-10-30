Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for home invasion, car thefts suspect

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a suspect in several car thefts and a home invasion who evaded police overnight.

Officials say Phillip Wimmer was last seen sometime Tuesday night running into the woods near EW 1120 and Hwy 99.

Wimmer was being chased by Prague PD when he ditched the stolen car and fled on foot.

If you see Wimmer or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office immediately.