Service men and women to be honored during Veterans Day Ceremony at OKC VA

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – U.S. military men and women and the devotion and service they give to their nation will be honored in a Veterans Day Ceremony, and the Oklahoma City VA invites you to attend.

The ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8, in the OKC VA Medical Center’s Health Wing.

“You are cordially invited to attend and help us honor our special heroes, as we observe Veterans Day at the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System. It will be significantly meaningful for our Veteran patients if you can join us for this special event.”

Dr. Dutch Doerman, psychologist with the Substance Treatment and Recovery Program at the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System, will serve as the special guest speaker during the ceremony.

A reception and visits to the patient wards will be held immediately after the ceremony.