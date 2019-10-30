Sooners Ready For 2019-20 Basketball Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma Sooners met the media in preparation for the 2019-20 basketball season on Wednesday. The Sooners have a young, but talented squad, despite being picked to finish eighth in the Big 12 this season.

The lone senior on the team is Kristian Doolittle. Doolittle not only looks to carry his team on the floor, but off of it as well. His knowledge will be huge for young guys like De'Vion Harmon, Jalen Hill, and Victor Iwuakor.

Austin Reaves joins the fold after sitting out for a season because of his transfer in from Wichita State. The sharpshooter is expected to be a big time player for the Sooners much like Brady Manek who is entering his junior season.

Despite the mix of age with the Sooners, Lon Kruger and Doolittle both like the make up of this team. You can hear each's thoughts on the Sooners in the video above.