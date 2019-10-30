Suit fails to get injunction against permitless carry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY- The fight over permitless carry continues.

Today State Rep. Jason Lowe and other plaintiffs went before Judge Don Andrews in Oklahoma County Court with their lawsuit against Governor Kevin Stitt to stop "permitless" or "constitutional" carry.

Opponents were trying to get an injunction issued so the law would not go into effect while the case itself can be heard later. That injunction was denied.

“Were disappointed in the judges ruling,” said Jason Lowe.

The state representative, a plaintiff in the lawsuit, reacted to the news that an Oklahoma County judge has shot down efforts to issue an injunction against House Bill 2597.

It allows Oklahomans who are over the age of 21 to carry a firearm without a permit.

Stitt signed it back in February. Since then, opponents have been fighting to stop the law from going into effect. Today, Judge Don Andrews saying the law suit does not show a need for a injunction. The suit can go forward, but as of now, the law will take effect Nov. 1.

“We’re really pleased with the court ruling today. Obviously the state had approved this, the governor had approved this. The judge was just consistent with that action and we are thankful for that,” said Don Spencer of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association.

Lowe says they are not done. He says his legal team will file an appeal with the State Supreme Court, hoping to get an injunction Thursday so the law does not go into effect.

“All we're asking for is training and a permit, which is the current law, to remain in place. Were going to continue to fight this dangerous law. We want to protect the citizens of Oklahoma,” Lowe said.

Don Spencer expects the law will take effect on Friday. He says a peaceful celebration on Second Amendment rights is scheduled for Friday morning at the State Capitol.