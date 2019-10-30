‘The Notebook’ author Nicholas Sparks to speak at SWOSU; tickets on sale soon

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – Nicholas Sparks, popular author of iconic love stories, will speak at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, and tickets go on sale Friday.

Sparks will speak at SWOSU on February 5. Tickets go on sale Friday at stubwire.com.

Sparks is the best-selling author of 20 books, 19 of which reached number one on The New York Times Best Seller list.

Two of his most famous books, The Notebook and A Walk to Remember, were both adapted into hit films. Sparks is the author of 18 other books. Over 105 million copies of his books have sold worldwide

Sparks’ visit to the university is co-sponsored by the Western Plains Library System and SWOSU Panorama Series.

Ticket prices range from $5 to $50. The $50 tickets include a meet/greet with Sparks.

Click here for the direct link to the ticket outlet.