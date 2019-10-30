Tulsa police investigating after man shot to death at construction site

KFOR interactive radar
TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) – Authorities are investigating after a man was shot to death at a construction site in Tulsa.

Officials tell FOX 23 that an employee was sitting in his truck at a construction site near 13th and Detroit when he was suddenly attacked by a man with a piece of rebar.

Investigators say the employee was able to grab a gun and shoot the alleged attacker before calling 911.

The alleged suspect died at the scene, but his identity has not been released.

Authorities say the employee has not been arrested and the investigation is still ongoing.

