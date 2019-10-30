× UCO adds 4 new fully-online degrees

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Central Oklahoma’s Connected Campus is expanding its degree offerings with a new master’s degree and three new bachelor’s degrees to its accredited, fully-online curriculums.

Beginning in spring 2020, UCO will offer a Professional Master of Business Administration, a Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business, a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership, and a Bachelor of Science in General Studies.

“Our new fully-online Professional MBA provides a quality education with the flexibility and convenience to meet the needs of the modern student,” said Dini Homsey, Ph.D., UCO’s MBA program director.

The online Professional MBA offers eight-week courses to allow students to complete the degree in as little as 16 months.

According to UCO, it is one of the most affordable online MBA programs in the Oklahoma City metro, with a total cost of $15,500 for in-state residents.

“These degrees are designed to provide students a premier learning experience in a convenient format that fits with their busy lives. We look forward to welcoming new and returning Bronchos to these exciting online degree offerings,” said Bucky Dodd, Ph.D., UCO’s chief learning innovation officer and facilitator of the Connected Campus project.

Other online degrees offered through the UCO Connected Campus include the Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resources, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing, and RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Click here to learn more or apply.