Woman arrested after allegedly trespassing, brandishing knife at Oklahoma Walmart

Posted 11:04 am, October 30, 2019

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) – A woman has been taken into custody after she allegedly brandished a knife at an Ardmore Walmart.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday morning, officers were called to Walmart after learning that a woman who had been forbidden from coming to the store was trespassing.

After being confronted by officers, KXII reports that 66-year-old Virginia Williamson pulled out a large kitchen knife from her coat.

Capt. Keith Ingle, with the Ardmore Police Department, says officers tried to tase Williamson, but the probes couldn’t get through her jacket. Fortunately, police were able to handcuff her without anyone getting hurt.

Williamson is facing one felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

