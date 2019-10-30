Yukon dentist collecting extra Halloween candy for U.S. troops

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR)- While kids across the country are probably already thinking about all the sweet treats they will collect this Halloween, it can be nearly impossible for them to eat everything they actually get while trick-or-treating.

An Oklahoma dentist hopes that candy can go to a good cause instead of creating cavities.

Dr. Marlo Miller is hosting a candy buyback program for the tenth year at her office in Yukon.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 2, Marlo A. Miller Orthodontics will pay kids $1 per pound of unopened Halloween candy, up to five pounds.

All the candy that is collected will benefit U.S. troops overseas via Operation Gratitude.

This year, their goal is to collect 500 pounds of candy.

In addition to selling the extra treats, organizers say families can take part in raffles, a bounce house, face painting, photo booth and food trucks.

Marlo Miller Orthodontics is located at 816 S. Mustang Rd. in Yukon.