Check those tickets! $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Oklahoma

STROUD, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Lottery are encouraging Oklahomans to check those tickets!

On Thursday, the Oklahoma Lottery announced that a $100,000 winning Powerball ticket had been sold at the OnCue in Stroud.

The winning numbers were 19, 22, 52, 56, 67, with the Powerball being 21.