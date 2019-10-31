Defense calls experts to the stand in Keith Sweeney trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The trial continues in the case against Oklahoma City police officer Keith Sweeney. Sweeney is charged with shooting and killing Dustin Pigeon, who was unarmed.

The defense called two experts to the stand, a body camera analyst and a private detective retired from the Tulsa Police Department.

The body camera expert analyzed the video from Officers Howell and Nitzky frame by frame, looking at the lighting, possible distortion and angles of people involved.

He says from what he can tell from lighting and shadows, the video is consistent with what Sweeney told investigators after the shooting in terms of movement, but nothing is absolute because the angle doesn't show Sweeney in frame.

The state used cross-examination to point out the limitations of the video, especially when broken into frames, because that's not how the human eye sees things, and going frame by frame isn't necessarily accurate to what the officers perceived.

The private detective called to the stand says he's disappointed with the way the Oklahoma City Police Department handled the investigation, saying the officers should've better coordinated their arrival and that the diagrams after the fact didn't show where officers were in relation to pieces of evidence like shell casings.

At least one more witness is expected to be questioned. The trial will wrap up either tomorrow or early next week.