Edmond City Council moves forward with water, electric smart meters

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR/ Edmond Sun) – As many Edmond residents continue to battle the pain of growing water bills, the city council approved a project they say may help the situation.

For months, some residents in Edmond have said they’ve seen a dramatic spike in their water bills.

“Our water bill for just having two toilets and sinks is $410 a month. It has been like that for the last three months,” said Ashley Pruett, a small business owner.

Kathy Cooley, who lives alone, told News 4 her water bill was more than $300.

News 4 went to the city looking for answers back in August. City leaders told KFOR that seasonal changes and high water usage were to blame for the increase.

“Part of the reason it is high is because we want you to conserve it. If the cost of water is important to you, you cannot spend it,” said Mayor Dan O’Neil.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last month, city leaders said they were considering installing smart readers.

Now, it seems that plan is moving forward.

According to the Edmond Sun, the Edmond City Council recently approved eight contracts for the implementation of the water and electric smart meter project.

Officials say the smart meters will allow customers to track their usage, especially during peak seasons.

City Councilman Josh Moore told the newspaper that the smart water meters will allow people to see their water consumption the next day.

City leaders expect the projects to be completed by 2021 for water meters and 2022 for the electric meters.

In the meantime, the City of Edmond says if you have water issues, give them a call and ask for Warren Porter or email him at warren.porter@edmondok.com.