Fall festival introduces Oklahomans to Turkish culture

Posted 10:17 am, October 31, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A fun event this weekend will introduce Oklahomans to Turkish culture and food.

The Fall Turkish Food and Art Festival will be held at the Rain Drop Turkish House, located at 4444 N. Classen Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 2, visitors can enjoy the free festival and try some authentic Turkish cuisine.

Organizers say vendors will be selling gyro kebabs, Turkish ravioli, baklava, kofte, stuffed grape leaves, Turkish tea, Turkish coffee and other dishes.

In addition to the food, guests can learn about water marbling and Turkish calligraphy.

Admission is free and open to the public.

