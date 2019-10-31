Free dental clinics preparing for patients across the state

OWASSO, Okla. (KFOR)- While many kids are excited about the candy they’ll receive after trick-or-treating, some families are avoiding the sugar due to dental pain.

However, there may soon be a way for those Oklahomans to get some relief from dental pain.

Organizers say dentists will provide free dental care to Oklahoma patients at several upcoming events throughout the state.

On Saturday, Nov. 2, residents who live near Owasso and the surrounding communities will be able to receive free dental care at Family Dental Care of Owasso.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the free dentistry day, dentists will be performing cleanings, fillings and extractions on patients at 13101 E. 96th St. North in Owasso.

Organizers say patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

For the Owasso event, patients are encouraged to park in the Sam’s Club parking lot.

If you can’t make it to the Owasso event, organizers say another free dental day is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 9 at Tulsa Hills Dental Care in Tulsa for Oklahoma veterans.

Organizers say veterans in the Tulsa and surrounding community will have the chance to receive free dental services during ‘Veteran’s Free Dentistry Day.’

Between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., veterans will have the choice of one free cleaning, filling or extraction per patient on Nov. 9 at 7153 S. Olympia Ave. in Tulsa.

For the Tulsa event, patients will be accepted by appointment only and veterans are asked to bring a valid form or identification proving they are a veteran (veteran’s ID, license with veteran’s stamp or DD214.)

To make an appointment, call (918) 794-0070.

For an event located a little closer to central Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Mission of Mercy will be hosting its 11th annual event on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8 at the Payne County Expo Center in Stillwater.

During the clinic, Oklahomans who are in need can undergo procedures like cleanings, fillings, extractions, and root canals on front teeth.

Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis and are encouraged to arrive early. Organizers say all patients must be 18-years-old or older.

Treatments begin at 6 a.m. each day, but patients are expected to begin lining up the night before the event.

Click here for more information of the Mission of Mercy dental clinic