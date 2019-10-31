× Health, city officials break ground on El Reno Healthplex

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of El Reno and SSM Health St. Anthony broke ground today on a new SSM Health St. Anthony Healthplex in El Reno.

The SSM Health St. Anthony Healthplex will be at Highway 81 and I-40.

The current Healthplex on Parkview Drive will relocate to the new campus once it is completed.

The new construction will include an emergency room, full-service lab, diagnostic imaging, primary care, urgent care and specialist clinic.

The Healthplex will also be home to four additional physicians.

SSM Health St. Anthony Healthplex is expected to open mid-2021.