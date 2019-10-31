Health officials hosting free kidney checkup events to test for hidden disease

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many Americans are concerned about their heart health, health experts say poor kidney health can actually affect various aspects of your daily life.

Officials say poor kidney health can increase your risk of heart attacks, stroke and kidney failure.

In fact, a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that one in seven people are living with chronic kidney disease, and that 90 percent of those patients are unaware of the disease.

Experts say the disease doesn’t have noticeable symptoms until it is listed at a Stage 4, and it kills more Americans than breast and prostate cancer combined.

Officials say if you have diabetes, high blood pressure, a family history of kidney failure, or are over the age of 60, you are at risk and should have your kidneys checked.

Now, the National Kidney Foundation is offering a free kidney checkup through its KEEP Healthy program.

All participants will answer a brief health-risk survey and have their height, weight and blood pressure measured.

At-risk individuals will then have their kidney health checked through a simple urine test. A medical professional will review the results and answer questions from participants.

The free kidney checkup is available at the following locations:

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Nov. 5- Latino Development Community Agency

From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Capitol Hill Library.

To register, click here.