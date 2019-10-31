How Memorial Marathon volunteers live out the Oklahoma standard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Resilience. Rewarding. Passionately dedicated.

Those are the words that describe our Memorial Marathon and our volunteers.

We couldn’t put on this race without the thousands of volunteers who donate their time and energy.

Volunteering just gives you a sense of pride and accomplishment knowing that we’re doing a small part to help support the Memorial.

We’ve got thousands of people from all over the nation that come to run in our great city, and we get to volunteer and be a part of what thousands of people are doing right here in the heart of downtown.

When people get involved they become well. It is satisfying and it is rewarding to work with a group of people who want to be well.

Having run all of the OKC Memorial Marathons, I’ve had the opportunity to be out there; the best part about it is when you get to that Finish Line and there’s volunteers standing there with a smile on their face and a pat on the back.

Hey, I’ve helped coordinate the Start and Finish Line for 20 years now. I love it!

There are plenty of ways to get involved during race weekend. You can start by volunteering at the Health and Fitness Expo by either passing out race packets or shirts. You can also volunteer at our Start Line corrals on race day or be on course by volunteering as a course marshal. We’re always looking for eager volunteers at the Finish Line to either pass out Finish Line food or Finisher swag.

Being on the volunteer side, you get to be a part of that person’s day and really helping them accomplish one of their goals.

Here they are out there volunteering to help keep the runner’s safe, to keep the runner’s energized, help cheer on the runners.

There’s such history there and it really does mean something to every person that runs.

I love getting to be a part of remembering the lives that were changed forever.

It’s filled with emotions. It’s filled with love. Come join us.

You have a job with us. It will be the experience of a lifetime.

Everybody can play a role. Everybody has a part.

We need volunteers like you to help us host more than 24,000 runners during race weekend. You can go to okcMarathon.com/volunteer to sign up.