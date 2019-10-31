× Journey set to bring tour to Oklahoma City next year

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A rock band with too many classics to count is bringing their North American tour to Oklahoma City next year.

Journey, made up of Neal Schon, founding member and lead guitarist, Ross Valory, co-founding member and bassist, longtime members Jonathan Cain, keyboardist, and Steve Smith, drummer, and Arnel Pineda, lead singer, have set an extensive North American tour in 2020 with the PRETENDERS that will feature all-new production and hits from start to finish.

Fans can also expect to hear iconic classics such as “Lights,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It” and, of course, “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

The 60+ date tour stops in Oklahoma City on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 8 at 10 a.m.

