Main Event expands hours, launches late-night menu

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular entertainment venue in the metro is now open later and has a new menu.

Main Event, which owns and operates 43 entertainment centers across the country, including two in Oklahoma, is expanding its hours of operations and introducing its first late-night menu.

Main Event locations will be open until midnight Sunday through Thursday and until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The company is also launching Late Night Bites, a special menu featuring creations like Chili Cheese Nachos, Jumbo Wings, Pretzel Dippers and Cinnamon Sugar Donut Holes.

“This is not bar food,” said Sarah Beddoe, Chief Brand Officer, Main Event. “This is an elevated food experience, which will continue to be a significant part of the Main Event experience day and night.”

