Metro law enforcement announce domestic violence related warrant sweep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Law enforcement announced more than two dozen arrests during the month of October in a domestic violence-related warrant sweep.

“For every person arrested, another person gets a few hours or days of safety, peace of mind and, frankly, a chance to escape what could be a deadly situation,” said Janet Peery, YWCA Oklahoma City.

In total, 28 arrests were made during a warrant sweep thanks to a collaboration with Oklahoma City Police, Midwest City Police and U.S. Marshals.

“Our domestic violence warrant sweep resulted in 28 arrests so far. We have some additional work still in progress as we've identified subjects still wanted who are now out of Oklahoma and in some cases living out of the country,” OKC Police Chief Wade Gourley said.

The YWCA Women’s Shelter and Palomar Family Justice Center were also part of the group effort.

On average, an Oklahoman dies every 5 days due to domestic violence-related incidents. Law enforcement said steps like this have caused Oklahoma to drop to 20th in the nation for Domestic Violence. At one point, the state was number 3.

U.S. Marshals said some of the suspects still wanted are believed to have fled the state or even the county.

“Marshals service works with other countries all the time, from all over the world. We have a footprint all over the world,” said Johnny Kuhlman, U.S. Marshal.

But they will be working with other countries to bring those suspects back to face justice.

But even as domestic violence awareness month comes to a close, local domestic abuse agencies stress that seeking help is critical.

“Arrests today will give victims the courage to come forward and report these crimes. The courage to stop blaming themselves,” Peery said.