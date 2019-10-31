Midwest City drivers preparing for major construction project

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers in Midwest City may need to plan for a detour as crews prepare for a major construction project.

Officials with Midwest City say a project to improve S.E. 29th St. from Midwest Blvd. to just west of Douglas Blvd. will begin Monday.

The project includes the reconstruction of the street, rebuilding the intersection of S.E. 29th St. and Midwest Blvd. with a concrete surface, drainage and sidewalk improvements, and improved signal detection at Midwest Blvd. and Industrial Blvd.

Beginning on Monday, S.E. 29th St. will be restricted to one lane in each direction.

Crews say the work will begin on the north side of the street. Once that is complete, traffic will be shifted to the north and construction will begin on the south side.

Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to find an alternate route.

For drivers heading to Tinker Air Force Base, base officials say regular users of the Hruskocy and Turnbull gates should consider using gates along Douglas Blvd.

The improvement project is expected to take about 180 days.