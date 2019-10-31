Multiple INTEGRIS nurses punched in the face after patient becomes combative

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 20-year-old man arrested, after punching two nurses in the face at INTEGRIS Baptist Tuesday night.

“He was attacking whichever nurse was closest to him,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Reports say Jacob Warden was admitted to the hospital Tuesday for an “altered mental state due to taking hallucinogens like mushrooms and THC.”

At some point, Warden was allegedly walking around the hospital causing a disturbance, so the staff put him in soft restraints, but those didn’t work.

“He apparently just broke free and for whatever reason began beating up the nurses there, male and female alike, he didn’t seem to care,” said MSgt. Knight.

Reports say he punched one female nurse in the face knocking her glasses off.

When another nurse heard the commotion he came to the room.

That’s when Warden allegedly punched that nurse in the face around 5 times, leaving him with a busted lip that required two stitches.

The hospital sent KFOR this statement:

“On Tuesday evening, a patient became agitated and entered another patient’s room. When this individual was confronted by our staff he became combative and struck two of our nurses, one male and one female. Our public safety officers responded within one minute and quickly got the situation under control. Both employees sustained minor injuries and were able to return to work. The other patient was not injured. The suspect was medically cleared and taken to jail. We take the safety of our caregivers very seriously. Both nurses should be commended on their quick-thinking actions, as should the rapid response of our security team.”

Police say it’s uncommon for two nurses to be assaulted by one person.

“It’s not unusual for them to have to restrain a patient but it is unusual for two different nurses to be assaulted by the same person,” said MSgt. Knight.

News 4 reached out to Warden but did not get a response.

He faces charges of aggravated assault and battery of an emergency medical technician.