Norman’s interim police chief to be sworn in as official police chief

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Interim Police Chief Kevin Foster will officially be sworn in as the city’s police chief on Friday.

Foster will be sworn in at 11 a.m. Friday at City Hall, 201 W. Gray St.

City Manager Darrel Pyle selected Foster to be Norman’s chief of police.

“We are blessed in Norman to be recognized by police professionals across the US as a desirable place to serve in this noble career. The selection process produced some incredibly qualified candidates,” Pyle said. “I believe we’ve selected the best fit for Norman. Kevin Foster has dedicated his career to this community, and I trust his leadership to continue to build on the excellence of our Police Department.”

Foster has been with the Norman Police Department for the past 30 years, starting as a police officer in 1989.

Foster has since served in numerous areas of the Police Department including, Patrol, Criminal Investigations, the Community Policing Office and Professional Standards.

He was promoted to the rank of major in November 2011, and he has been in charge of every bureau at some time during his tenure.

The swearing-in ceremony will be open to the public.