Oklahoma City business owner speaking out after dispensary targeted by thieves

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It took less than two minutes for thieves to target Brian Williams’ business in northwest Oklahoma City.

“This is what the bandits had right here,” Brian Williams, Oak Leaf Fine Cannabis Co. co-owner, said.

Oak Leaf Fine Cannabis Co., located near N.W. 59th and May, is the latest dispensary to be targeted by thieves.

Around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, 15 cameras at the dispensary captured two crooks in action.

The video first shows the suspects walk up and throw a large rock through the window.

From there, one person goes inside with a backpack and tries to break into the back room, but fails. Meanwhile, the other person is waiting outside.

One suspect grabbed a hammer, smashing a glass case to steal a few pipes. The last video shows the two men running toward a nearby apartment complex.

“Now we’re trying to think about what might have happened with these guys,” Williams said.

As of Oct. 1, there were more than 1,650 registered dispensaries in Oklahoma.

Officials say several have already been targeted by thieves. Police have seen crooks tunneling holes through walls, ramming their car through a store in Tulsa, and teens using a rock to smash the front door of an Oklahoma City dispensary.

Williams believes it’s only going to get worse.

“I think because this is a new industry and a thriving industry right now and with the holiday time, the burglary and vandalism is going to go up from here,” Williams said.

While the thieves didn’t steal much, Williams says he still wants these criminals caught.

“We’re not going anywhere. We’re going to be here. I’m a fighter. My partner is a fighter. We’re going to be here. We’re going to stay here and keep on doing what we’re doing, helping people with this alternative medicine,” Williams said.

If you recognize the suspects of this crime, call Oklahoma City police.