Oklahoma City police warning drivers to take it slow this Halloween

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- While many people are excited for trick-or-treating on Thursday night, experts say parents and drivers should remain extra cautious.

Oklahoma City police say drivers should take it slow. If you are driving around neighborhoods, keep in mind that kids will be excited to go from house to house. Experts say you should slow down and be aware of your surroundings to prevent any major accidents.

“A little one doesn`t always think to look and sometimes they will run across the street. They`ll see another house that they want to go to and they don`t always look, so slow down as you’re driving through the neighborhoods,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Also, parents are warned to not let their small children go out by themselves. Instead, make sure there is an adult supervisor around as they make their way through the neighborhood.

Officers say children or parents might want to wear reflective clothing, or carry something like a glow stick to make themselves easier to see in the dark.

Authorities say parents should remind their children that if someone invites them into their home, they need to decline that offer.

Lastly, it’s always a good idea to look through the candy your child brings home to make sure that everything is wrapped properly.