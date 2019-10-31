Oklahoma City Zoo honors military veterans with free admission

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Members of the military and their families will be able to enjoy a major discount at a popular attraction in Oklahoma City throughout the entire month of November.

November is Military Appreciation Month at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden.

As a thank you for their service, the zoo is honoring all active duty, retired and veteran members of the military, National Guard and Reserves by giving them free admission for the entire month.

Also, up to four immediate family members of qualifying individuals will receive 50% off of general zoo admission.

“Our servicemen and women put their lives on the line for us and it’s an honor to recognize their sacrifice and welcome them to the zoo,” said Dwight Lawson, OKC Zoo CEO/executive director. “We want to offer those who have been away from their families for months at a time a great experience and a chance to rediscover their connection to nature and their connections to one another.”

Military members will also enjoy 40% off concessions and merchandise at the zoo’s Safari Gift Shop. They can also receive $10 off all available Wild Encounter behind-the-scenes experiences.

Military members must show a valid military ID to receive complimentary admission.