Oklahoma court upholds man’s murder conviction in connection to nephew’s disappearance

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the murder conviction of a man in connection to the 2006 disappearance of his nephew just one week after handing down the same ruling for his wife.

Colton Clark disappeared from his aunt and uncle’s home in April of 2006. Rescue crews and authorities searched for days around the property but never found any signs of Colton.

In September of 2015, the case was reopened by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Authorities ultimately arrested Colton’s aunt and uncle, Rex and Rebecca Clark, in connection to his disappearance.

After the case was reopened, investigators detailed instances of alleged abuse inside the Clark home.

The arrest affidavit alleged that “Rex used a red and white electric cattle prod to create an electrical shock to Homer and Colton’s genitals.”

Homer, Colton’s brother, told investigators about a brutal beating in early March 2006 after the Clarks allegedly accused Colton of stealing a turquoise ring. Homer said he saw Colton on the couch afterward, and his face was “black and blue.” He told investigators he was not sure whether or not Colton was breathing.

Rex and Rebecca Clark were charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, child abuse, and child neglect.

They were ultimately found guilty of the murder and child abuse charges and were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to the Associated Press, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals upheld Rex Clark’s murder conviction.

Recently, Rebecca Clark claimed there were improper evidence and statements made during her trial, and said she had ineffective assistance from her counsel.

According to the Associated Press, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals rejected those claims and upheld her convictions.