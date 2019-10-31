× Oklahoma school district punishes students for refusing to remove cultural headwraps

BYNG, Okla. — A group of Byng High School students is speaking out after being punished for wearing their African headwraps to school.

Delanie Seals and Is’Abella Miller told News 4 they were forced to spend the rest of the day in detention when they refused to take off their African headwraps.

They said school officials told them the headwraps were against the dress code policy and a safety concern.

Now, the students are speaking out and calling on the school board to change the policy.