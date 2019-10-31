Oklahoma sheriff’s office K-9 receives bullet, stab protective vest

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A K-9 with an Oklahoma sheriff’s office is expected to receive a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization.

The vest was donated to Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Ice from Vested Interest in K9s, a non-profit dedicated to offering assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies.

It is embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Port of Pensacola, Users and Propeller Club.”

The vest has a value between $1,744 to $2,283 and is expected to be delivered within eight to 10 weeks.

Since the non-profit’s establishment in 2009, the organization has provided over 3,500 protective vests in 50 states – to a total of $6.9 million through private and corporate donations.