Oklahoma weight loss doctor agrees to pay $50,000 to settle civil penalty claims

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – An Enid doctor has agreed to pay thousands of dollars to settle claims that he allegedly violated the Comprehensive Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Act of 1970.

Officials say Dr. Joe Alexander owns and operates the Alexander Clinic, a weight loss center in Enid, along with several other weight loss clinics in Texas.

Prosecutors allege that January of 2017 to June of 2019, Alexander wrote prescriptions for Schedule III and Schedule IV controlled substances in Oklahoma without a DEA registration number and without a controlled substance license from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

In order to settle the allegations, Alexander agreed to pay $50,000.

Officials say as part of the settlement, Alexander did not admit liability and the government did not make any concessions about the legitimacy of the claims.