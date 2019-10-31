OSU Wide Receiver Tylan Wallace Injured In Practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

News Four has learned Oklahoma State Junior Wide Receiver Tylan Wallace injured his knee in practice on Wednesday. The severity of the injury is unknown.

However, The Oklahoman's Scott Wright reported on Thursday that Wallace underwent an MRI for the injury, but that the results were inconclusive.

News Four reached out to Oklahoma State, but so far hasn't heard back. Wallace has 53 catches for 903 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Dylan Buckingham spoke to emerging wide receiver Braydon Johnson on Tuesday about Wallace and what he's meant to his development. You can find his answer in the video above.