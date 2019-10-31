PHOTO GALLERY: OKC Thunder stars give Special Care kids Halloween fun

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three Oklahoma City Thunder players gave some youngsters a Halloween treat by paying them a special visit.

Thunder players Darius Bazley, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Devon Hall visited Special Care, which provides year-round early childhood education and specialized care to children with and without special needs.

“The players visited classrooms in costume in celebration of Halloween, handed out candy and Thunder wristbands and joined in on classroom activities,” a Thunder news release states.

Have a look at the Thunder superstars and their new young friends having a great time together in the below photos:

