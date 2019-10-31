Rose State dental hygiene students to provide free dental service to elementary students

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro college is teaming up with an elementary school to provide free dental service to students.

Next week, the Rose State College Dental Hygiene program will host participating second-grade students from Steed Elementary for a day centered around dental and oral health.

The event provides second-year dental hygiene students with a unique learning opportunity, while also providing a free dental service, including basic exams and sealants, to children at Steed Elementary.

On Nov. 4, starting at 10 a.m., second-grade students will tour Rose State College’s dental clinic, basic oral hygiene, and nutritional instruction, and then end with a limited dental exam and dental sealants, placed as diagnosed, at no cost.

“We’re very excited about this event,” said Corissa Lemieux, a professor in the Allied Dental programs at Rose State College and coordinator of the event. “We’ve been working on this event for almost a year, and we’re delighted to see it finally come to life.”

Dental sealants can reduce the risk of decay by nearly 80% in molars, and are recommended for children ages 5 to 14, according to the American Dental Association.

“Unfortunately, there are many kids that don’t have regular access to dental care for a variety of possible reasons,” Lemieux said. “Through these free oral exams and sealants, we’re hoping to start the conversations about good oral health from a young age, and also attempt to meet the practical needs of some of these students.”

There are plans to broaden the event to other schools in the future.

