Teacher allegedly shoves autistic kid at metro school

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Another case of violence has surfaced at John Marshall Middle School. This time police say a teacher shoved an autistic student to the ground, and the boy’s mother told officers the middle school principal lied to her face about what happened.

“It scares me every day when I come with my daughter,” Ana Munoz said.

Parents are petrified as a heavy police presence surrounded John Marshall Middle School once again.

The school is home to 900 students and the infamous videos of students in an all-out brawl.

“It’s very, very sad,” Munoz said.

But police say Wednesday afternoon it was a teacher who lashed out.

News 4 confirmed a teacher allegedly shoved a teen “head first into the bricks.”

Police say the 12-year-old victim is “diagnosed with autism”.

“My daughter called to me,” Munoz said. “She said, 'I’m scared mom.'”

Ana Munoz’s daughter begged her mom to pick her up. She’s classmates with the boy and was inside the room while the teacher and teen were in the hall.

“My daughter stayed in there,” Munoz said.

According to police, the victim’s mother showed up to find her son “had a lump on his head.”

The principal allegedly told her “he tripped and fell," but the mom demanded to see surveillance.

The footage allegedly showed the teacher “blocking the door frame and then pushing the boy to the ground.”

His mother also telling officers Principal Michael Harris was in the background watching the whole thing and “knowingly lied to her” about what happened.

Harris is new to John Marshall Middle School.

News 4 broke the story in August. Harris replaced the former principal just weeks into the school year after continuous fights and calls to police.

The shakeup even called for the creation of a mentoring program headed by Jimmy Lawson.

“We need to press the restart button, and they were like, 'I like that,'” said Jimmy Lawson, who founded and created John Marshall Impact Team. “Bring in new administration and volunteers and providing a restart."

Meanwhile, some parents are not satisfied, demanding there needs to be a second or third look at the reality at John Marshall Middle School.

"I just can't understand what exactly it is,” Munoz said.

The 12-year-old victim was taken to the hospital. The condition of the student is unclear.

As for the teacher involved, police say they didn’t have enough information to sign a ticket for assault and battery at the time.

Oklahoma City Public Schools released the following statement on the incident: