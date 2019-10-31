Texas man accused of making threat at Oklahoma bank

Posted 6:45 am, October 31, 2019, by

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A Texas man is now facing a terrorism hoax charge in Oklahoma.

Police say Frederick O’Laughlin walked into the Chase Bank in Edmond where he allegedly tried to transfer money from his mother’s account in Chicago to his account.

When he was told that they couldn’t transfer the money, employees say O’Laughlin became agitated.

At that point, investigators say he threatened that he could “have two trucks here to blow up the bank and the IRS building.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.