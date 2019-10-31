× Texas man accused of making threat at Oklahoma bank

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A Texas man is now facing a terrorism hoax charge in Oklahoma.

Police say Frederick O’Laughlin walked into the Chase Bank in Edmond where he allegedly tried to transfer money from his mother’s account in Chicago to his account.

When he was told that they couldn’t transfer the money, employees say O’Laughlin became agitated.

At that point, investigators say he threatened that he could “have two trucks here to blow up the bank and the IRS building.”