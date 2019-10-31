× “This is not a vote for impeachment,” Oklahoma Congresswoman to vote for House inquiry resolution

(CNN/ KFOR) – The House of Representatives on Thursday is expected to hold its first floor vote related to its impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump by voting on a resolution to formalize the impeachment proceedings.

The vote will mark a significant step in the ongoing inquiry and it could prove to be a difficult political calculation for moderate lawmakers in battleground districts, though most House Democrats are already on record in support of the inquiry.

The resolution provides the procedural details for how the House will move its impeachment inquiry into its next phase as it investigates a whistleblower complaint alleging that the President attempted to pressure Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 presidential election by investigating the family of his potential political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The text of the resolution lays out how the House Intelligence Committee will conduct public hearings and how the House Judiciary Committee “shall report to the House of Representatives such resolutions, articles of impeachment, or other recommendations as it deems proper.”

The resolution also states that the minority may request witnesses to be called and issue subpoenas — but those subpoenas can only be issued “with the concurrence of the chair,” meaning that Democrats would have to sign off on any Republican-led subpoenas.

The resolution says that the House Intelligence Committee will write a report “setting forth its findings and any recommendations” and that the report will be transmitted to the Judiciary Committee and be made public.

On Thursday, Oklahoma Congresswoman Kendra Horn said she will support the inquiry resolution.