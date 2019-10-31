Thursday Night Heroes Week 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Week 9 of the Thursday Night Heroes didn't see a large slate of games, but just a pair. One of which had big time playoff implications.

Tulsa Union traveled to the west side of the state to square off with Southmoore. Union entered the contest 4-4, but had one three in a row, looking to keep pace in a packed 6A playoff race. A slip up to Southmoore would be disastrous.

And Western Heights traveled to Southeast to square off with the Spartans. A Western Heights win would put them in position to possibly finish the season at .500 with a 5-5 record.

Dylan Buckingham has all the highlights and action from around the metro.