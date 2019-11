TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – American Airlines is adding more jobs to the airline’s maintenance facility in Tulsa.

According to KJRH, 165 jobs will be added to the airline’s Tech OPs team.

Earlier this year, the company announced it was adding 400 positions to the team.

The airline is looking for aviation maintenance technicians to help with fleet growth.

