Burglars hit two marijuana dispensaries in Edmond; suspects still on the loose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) - Edmond police are searching for suspects behind both a burglary at a marijuana dispensary and an attempted burglary at another dispensary just blocks away.

The Peak Dispensary, 15 E. 4th St., and The Cannabis Refinery Dispensary, 180 W. 15th St., were both hit by burglars early Thursday morning, according to an Edmond Police Department news release.

Edmond police were alerted at 3:30 a.m. to a burglary alarm at Peak Dispensary. However, when police arrived, they found the building secure and undisturbed.

"Surveillance video from outside The Peak Dispensary shows two men attempting to smash the front glass with a hammer and leaving when they are unsuccessful," the news release states.

A burglar alarm went off at Cannabis Refinery about an hour later. Officers arrived and found a shattered window at the front of the business.

"Further investigation revealed the doors ajar on several display cases and items scattered on the floor," the news release states.

Edibles, vapes and shake with a combined value of over $6,000 were stolen from Cannabis.

Anyone who has information about either the burglary or attempted burglary is asked to contact Edmond police detectives at 405-359-4487.