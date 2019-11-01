Charges filed after woman hit, killed in Guthrie

Mandy Gorsuch

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR/Guthrie News page) – Charges have been filed in the death of a woman who was hit and killed by a pickup truck over the weekend.

34-year-old Mandy Gorsuch was hit by a pickup truck Saturday night a block away from the Guthrie Police Department.

Gorsuch, a mother and wife, died on the way to the hospital.

Witnesses said the driver sped off in the truck before emergency crews arrived.

According to the Guthrie News Page, a $50,000 warrant has been issued for the arrest of 28-year-old Zachary James Simmons, who has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatality accident.

Family members say they want the person responsible to face the consequences for what happened to their beloved sister.

“I just want justice, just like anybody else would. I just want justice,” said Joshua Hughes, Gorsuch’s brother.

