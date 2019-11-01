Chickens 101: Series of free poultry workshops to be held in Norman

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As the desire to raise chickens continues to grow, people new to chickens may have several questions about raising the animals.

The OSU Extension Offices in Cleveland County and Oklahoma County, in cooperation with the Canadian Valley Poultry Club’s Mega Poultry Show, will be offering a series of free backyard poultry workshops in Norman on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

The goal of the workshops is to provide people interested in chickens and other types of poultry useful information no matter what their experience level may be.

There will be workshops that cover the basics, as well as more advanced topics for more experienced breeders looking for ways to improve flock health, biosecurity, and incubation success. Attendees will also have free access to the poultry show, which will feature over 2,000 high-quality chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, and guineas. Food and refreshments will also be available for purchase at the show.

Schedule of workshops

9 a.m.

Brad Secraw, the Cleveland County OSU Extension Agriculture Educator will give those new to poultry the information they need to get started with backyard poultry.

10 a.m.

The OSU Extension Southeast Area Livestock Specialist, Brian Freking, will present some basic information on poultry nutrition as well as a simple nutrition spreadsheet that he has created for poultry enthusiasts.

11 a.m.

The University of Arkansas Extension Poultry Veterinarian, Dr. Dustan Clark, will provide information and answer questions related to biosecurity as well as identifying, preventing, and treating common illnesses in poultry.

Noon

Dr. Sara Orlowski with the University of Arkansas will present advanced strategies for improving hatch rates, including embryo diagnosis.

The workshops will be held at the Cleveland County Extension Office Classroom C, 601 E Robinson St., in Norman on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information about the workshops, click here.