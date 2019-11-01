Deadly crash shuts down busy intersection in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A deadly accident shut down a busy intersection in northwest Oklahoma City on Friday morning.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to a multi-vehicle accident near N.W. 63rd and May Ave. in Oklahoma City.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they discovered several mangled cars spread across both north and southbound lanes of May Ave.

Immediately, first responders worked to close down all of May Ave., just south of N.W. 63rd St.

Initial reports indicate that several people were injured, and one person was killed in the crash.

At this point, authorities are still working to determine exactly what caused the accident.

In the meantime, drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and to prepare for May Ave. to be closed near N.W. 63rd for a while.