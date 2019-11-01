Famous female pilots gather to celebrate 90 years of promoting aviation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When you think of famous female pilots, you probably think of Amelia Earhart. However, Oklahoma has a rich tradition of strong women who love being in the sky.

One such woman is Jerrie Cobb, who passed away earlier this year. She started her flying career at 12-years-old and was one of the ‘Mercury 13,’ who qualified to go into space.

Unfortunately, she was kept from doing so after male astronauts told Congress that women would be a distraction. Instead, the Russians were the first ones to send a woman into space.

This weekend, the Ninety-Nines: International Organization of Women Pilots is celebrating 90 years of promoting aviation to youth and women. They are gathering at the 99s Museum of Women Pilots in Oklahoma City.

Sarah Ratley, who also trained as part of the Mercury 13, and Lisa Cotham, from the museum, stopped by the studio to talk about the event.

