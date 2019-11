Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Week 9 of the Friday Night Heroes produced a lot of game with playoff implications, on the next-to-last week of the regular season of high school football.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

Mustang 37, Putnam City North 34

Edmond Santa Fe 33, Jenks 30

Weatherford 28, Newcastle 17

Norman 49, Westmoore 31

Perkins-Tryon 14, John Marshall 6

Choctaw 42, Midwest City 41, 2 OT

Stillwater 69, Putnam City 6

Del City 48, Lawton 12