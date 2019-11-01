Have extra Halloween candy? Donate your sweets to program benefiting troops, veterans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have leftover Halloween candy, don’t toss it out yet!

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD) has announced it is an official drop-off site for Halloween candy to support the Soldiers’ Angels Treats for Troops program.

The program collects extra Halloween candy and ships it to deployed service members around the world for a sweet treat from home.

“Angel” volunteers will also distribute candy to veteran patients in VA hospitals across the country.

Beginning Friday through Nov. 8, you can drop off your extra candy to OCCHD locations below in support of the program’s ‘May No Soldier Go Unloved:’

Northeast Health and Wellness Campus 2600 NE 63rd St. in Oklahoma City

Southern Oaks Health and Wellness Campus 6728 S. Hudson Ave. in Oklahoma City.



Candy can be dropped off at those locations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.